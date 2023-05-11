South Coast Register
Tervoort family grateful for Nowra community's efforts to find their dad Albertus

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:16pm
Nowra man Albertus Tervoort, 73, was missing for two days. He has been found safe and well, and his family is immensely grateful to all who helped in the search. Pictures supplied.
Chantal Tervoort simply "can't thank everyone enough" for the mammoth community effort to find her dad.

