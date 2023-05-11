A year after Labor promised to provide $40 million in urgent funding to repair roads around Nowra, it has still not been delivered.
The funding to Shoalhaven Council was promised in the lead-up to last year's federal election, firstly by the Liberals and quickly matched by Labor.
It was included in the Labor Government's budget handed down in October 2022, then in February 2023 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Callala Bay to talk about the $40 million funding package, claiming it had been "delivered".
Mr Albanese said the funding would deliver a range of improvements on Culburra Road, Forest Road, Callala Bay Road, Callala Beach Road, the Worrigee intersection and the Callala Bay intersection.
However Shoalhaven Council this week confirmed it had not yet received any of the promised funding.
Instead of carrying out urgent road repairs, council was locked up in bureaucratic processes.
A spokesperson confirmed council "is in the final process of providing details to the Federal Government on the funding agreement".
"Once the agreement is finalised and we have agreed funding milestones, the investment into improving the condition of the included roads and intersections will begin," the spokesperson added.
Shoalhaven deputy mayor Paul Ell said with questions still hanging over when the $40 million would be delivered, council was facing major hurdles drawing up its budget and roadworks plan.
He said council was drawing up its budget with limited resources and a huge demand for road upgrades, and "we need those funds in there so we can reprioritise and know what we've got available to spend".
Yet in the bureaucratic wrangling to get the promised funding Cr Ell said council had been asked to apply for the money "instead of it being handed over straight away for us to get on with the work we need to do".
"We're about to put our budget on public exhibition locally and people will see what we have available to spend, what we're able to spend, and what the scale of the task is in terms of what we need to do to renew the roads - which is huge and we're only just able to scratch the surface," he said.
"This is the second budget this government's handed down and we're still waiting for these funds," Cr Ell said.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber President Jemma Tribe also expressed concern about the absence of the promised $40 million "that we're all desperate for council to get".
"Even though roads are something the whole community concerned about, it still has a big impact on business," Mrs Tribe said.
Cr Ell said the budget handed down this week also did not mention several major infrastructure projects in the Shoalhaven, including the $752 million Milton-Ulladlla Bypass, the $100 million upgrade to the Jervis Bay interchange, and the $400 million upgrade to the Princes Highway between Jervis Bay Road and Sussex Inlet Road.
He said they were major projects being carried out over several years and, "I would have expected more funds to be continuing in the budget".
"These things are done over the forward estimates, but there seems to be no reference the the Princes Highway in the budget papers," Cr Ell said.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said funding for the Jervis Bay interchange was "already done previously".
"All those major ones like the the Jervis Bay flyover, the Milton Ulladulla Bypass - they're already funded," Mrs Phillips said.
And the $40 million for Shoalhaven Council had "100 per cent been delivered", Mrs Phillips said.
"It has been delivered in the budget and the department is talking with the council about how they best do that over the period of time," she said.
"Obviously council's got to go through the process of actually funding certain road upgrades, but the money was absolutely delivered to council."
