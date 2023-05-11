South Coast Register
$40 million promised to repair roads near Nowra still not handed over

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:27pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Callala Bay in February 2023 to say $40 million in funding to help Shoalhaven Council repair roads damaged during severe weather had been delivered. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A year after Labor promised to provide $40 million in urgent funding to repair roads around Nowra, it has still not been delivered.

