The Kiama Knights are hoping to slow down the red-hot Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in round seven of the 2023 Group 7 rugby league season.
It has been a complete turnaround for the Jets who look starkly different to the team we saw take the field last season.
While the nucleus of the team remains the same, the addition of some key pieces and the growth of some young guns has really propelled the team to their 4-1 start.
For Kiama it has been an up and down year to start (2-3). On the positive, their defence has been excellent with each player putting in multiple efforts to shut down their opponents.
Unfortunately it is in their attack that the Knights have not shown the same aggressiveness.
There is a level of uncertainty when they have the ball, but if they can turn this around they will be back in the conversation as one of the competition's strongest sides.
"We might change a few things up this week against Nowra," Kiama coach Marc Laird said.
"I've been very happy with the team's efforts on defence in every game so far."
"In our attack we have to continue to build that same level of confidence we have on the other end."
Laird said he's been very impressed with the Jets so far to start the year, along with praising the competitive spirit of the entire competition.
READ MORE:
"It's really good for the competition to see such an even field of teams, in previous seasons you could see certain games as ones you could 'take off' but you can't do that against any team this year," he said.
"Dylan Farrell and Adam Quinlan are both dangerous and we'll have to account for them but across the park in general they're strong."
Jets coach Adam Quinlan said he couldn't have asked for a better start to the season and said he's been very pleased with the "effort" from everyone across the board.
"I felt pretty good heading into the year about the team but if you had told me that we'd be where we are early on I wouldn't have believed you," Quinlan said.
"The effort really from all the boys has been really pleasing along with how we've defensively scrambled."
"We still aren't at our full capabilities as a team, so to be where we are is a great sign."
Quinlan said he's expecting a tough match against Kiama commending the Knights' consistent efforts on the field.
"They are a very good side, obviously they're always a hard team to beat, they've played together for a number of years now and they play well together."
"As most games this year we've sort of just been going in worrying about ourselves and our own game and trying to get that right."
The Jets' coach believes that if Nowra can execute their game plan then it'll be pretty hard for teams to take them down.
"They've got a couple of big guys in the middle there (Kiama) that are hard to contain especially close to the line, so we'll have to be on our toes there," he said.
"Matt Morris is also a threat, he can score a try from anywhere on the field."
"As a group our defence needs to be on, we're still leaking a few tries and Kiama are a good defensive unit so they'll be hard to score against."
Can the talented attack of the Jets topple the defensive stalwarts of Kiama? Find out on Sunday May 14 at Kiama Showground.
Across the rest of the league, on Saturday May 13, the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs will battle the Jamberoo Superoos at Bill Andriske Oval while the Gerringong Lions will look to protect Michael Cronin Oval against the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas. While on Sunday May 14, the improving Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will tackle the undefeated Stingrays of Shellharbour at Berry Showground, while the Shellharbour Sharks will be looking to get back on track against the struggling Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Ron Costello Oval.
