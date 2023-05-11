South Coast Register
Kiama Knights and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets clash highlights Group 7 round seven

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:30pm
Kiama's Daniel Martin and Nowra-Boamderry's Adam Quinlan will play key roles in their team's battle on Sunday. Pictures by Stickspix (left) and David Hall (right).
The Kiama Knights are hoping to slow down the red-hot Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in round seven of the 2023 Group 7 rugby league season.

