Another celebrity chef is heading to the Shoalhaven as part of the Autumn Celebration of Food.
But it is not far to travel for Farm to Fork host Courtney Roulston, who grew up holidaying in Shoalhaven Heads and more recently has bought a property just outside the town.
The finalist from the second season of MasterChef said she had fond memories of her time holiday at Shoalhaven Heads as a child.
"My South Coast memories are magical and filled with having freshly caught fish for dinner, catching pipis in the sand up at the beach and buying fresh oysters from the farmers who lived a few houses up," Ms Roulston said.
Prawns in the Shoalhaven River "were our late night entertainment, but there were plenty of fish, there were plenty of prawns, and we'd get the odd mud crab and blue swimmer crab as well".
Those memories are still alive, and will be discussed during a lunch at Bangalay Dining on Thursday, May 18.
"I'm basically going to be talking about all of my memories growing up in Shoalhaven Heads and holidaying there and the produce that we'd catch and the things that we cooked growing up, and it really is going to be a celebration of all the good things that the South Coast has to offer," Ms Roulston said.
While the discussion will be "a bit of a trip down memory lane," rekindling the joys of catching seafood and cooking it over an open fire, Ms Roulston said she still had opportunities to do things like that.
"I'm so grateful to have my own patch of paradise on the South Coast now and I love showing my friends all that this area has to offer," she said.
Ms Roulston said her childhood taught her about the importance of using simple, fresh ingredients, and that had been a feature of her cooking ever since MasterChef catapulted her into the food industry in 2010.
It started with an offer to cook for the Sydney Swans players and officials, and she quickly became their chef preparing meals twice a week for 80 players and others associated with the club.
There have also been regular television appearances in Ms Roulston's role as a Coles ambassador, along with hosting Farm to Fork on Channel 10.
She said in all her roles and work she liked to focus on fresh ingredients, prepared simply.
"I'm an old school girl at heart," Ms Roulstone said.
"I like to think I sit in the bracket of achievable food for home cooks to make.
"If you're catching fresh stuff you really don't need to play around with it too much."
Tickets are still available for the lunch, held as part Bangalay's in conversation series.
