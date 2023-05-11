The IMB South Coast Blaze have prevailed in a sea-saw match that went down to the wire against the Penrith Panthers.
The signature shooter to shooter pass of the Blaze Opens featured early in the game and helped them get out to a strong start as it provided an easy passage to GS Kristina Brice.
WA Tayla Davies also played a key role in the opening success as she came out like an energiser bunny after being rested for most the game last week.
The experienced team showed patience in attack and grunt in defence giving themselves a nice lead at the first break as they led 17-12 over the Panthers.
The Blaze were looking comfortable to start the second term however the injection of Suncorp Super Netball GIANT Tilly McDonnell caused a bit of a headache for the Blaze attack.
A couple of missed shots landing in the hands of the Panthers defenders lead to a small run of goals from the opposition, as they began to close the gap on the score board.
At the halftime break the Blaze narrowly held the lead 29-26.
Coach Marji Parr started the third with a new combination in WA Clare McCrohan and GA Mia Evans, but it would be the Panthers who packed on some early goals, taking back the lead a few minutes in.
Once they worked out their kinks it was smooth sailing for the Blaze reclaiming their lead and going goal for goal before having bragging rights at the quarter time break.
Going into the last period of play the Blaze led 42-41.
The Blaze came out firing in the fourth and were looking very comfortable early on taking the lead back out to four.
Tayla Davies came back on at WA to give some pace and speed to the attacking third.
It looked to be all the Blaze in the final term, they were clinical and pretty to watch as they kept the score board ticking over.
While it was still relatively close, the Blaze managed to hold off any runs from the Panthers and walked off winners 58-52.
Reflecting on the win coach Parr said, "There's a lot to work on and we are only halfway through the season but I'm very happy to see the connections happening and have more success in our game plan."
The U23 Blaze side would unfortunately go down 39-47 against Penrith.
