Community skate workshops are making a return to Berry's Boongaree Recreation Park.
Free skate sessions including beginner lessons and demonstrations were planned to coincide with the skate park's opening a few weeks ago, but were washed out.
They have now been rescheduled to run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, May 20.
Keen skaters are invited to book places in the free learn to skate classes and skate jam, suitable for beginners to intermediate skaters.
Professional grade equipment including skateboard, helmet, and safety pads are provided for all classes.
Participants are are also welcome to bring their own equipment.
