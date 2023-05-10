Red spots, or more precisely red dye, is appearing in a couple of Shoalhaven waterways this week.
They are part of a collaboration between the University of NSW Water Research Laboratory and the NSW Food Authority, studying the impact of sewage overflows on oyster leases in 10 estuaries across the NSW coast.
As part of this assessment, they're doing a field dye tracer experiment on the Shoalhaven and Crookhaven Rivers.
The dye being used is Rhodamine WT - a fluorescent, red dye commonly used to understand the transport of pollution in rivers, estuaries or the ocean.
The dye is not toxic to aquatic ecosystems, and it does not cause stains on boats or vessels that pass through the dye plume.
The dye is visible for only a couple of hours following its release but people out and about near Greenwell Point and Shoalhaven Heads might see it.
