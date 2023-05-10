South Coast Register
Nowra man Albertus Tervoort located after two day search

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:57pm, first published 10:45pm
Albertus Tervoort, 73, has been found. Picture supplied.
Nowra man Albertus Tervoort has been safely located after he was reported missing early Tuesday morning (May 9).

