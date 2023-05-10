Nowra man Albertus Tervoort has been safely located after he was reported missing early Tuesday morning (May 9).
The 72-year-old was reported as missing after his whereabouts became unknown following his last known sighting at a home on Wondalga Cr.
When family or friends were unable to contact or locate him, officers attached to the South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquires to locate him.
Following these inquires, he was located safe and well by investigating officers at about 8pm today (May 10).
Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance and support in the search for Mr Tervoort.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.