Grumpy Old Man - I get the feeling that life is a lie

One of my favourite movies of all time is The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
And it contains a line stating, "There are those who say that life is an illusion, and that reality is but a figment of the imagination."
At least that's what I think it says.
I can't really be sure, because like many Rocky Horror fans I automatically shout out "Life is an illusion" part way through that sentence, drowning out the second half.
As a result I had to resort to Google to find the answer, so it's accuracy really remains up in the air.
Because, the more time I spend online, the more I am convinced that life is not an illusion, but a lie.
Or at the very least a web of lies strung together haphazardly, as if by a drunken person trying to tie together a dozen fish that are still flapping and trying to get back into the water.
There was a time we used to say there were "lies, damned lies and statistics".
But these days we can add so much more to that, from spin doctors to marketing pretending to be news, to people deliberately distorting the truth.
Politicans are in a class of their own.
I used to cynically believe politics was the art of setting up systems so no-one could be held accountable when things inevitably went wrong.
But it seems it is also the art if taking credit for things you had nothing to do with.
And then there is the online world, which seems to be a dark and dangerous place where stuff as distorted was war-time propaganda gets passed off an information to a mindless and accepting audience.
As a result our young people are fed a constant stream of misinformation, distortions, half-truths and downright lies, all masquerading as facts.
Is it any wonder that people who rely on social media as their main source of news and information lose the ability to critically evaluate things?
Is this the reason why there is now a groundswell of people legitimately believing the earth is flat?
Is it why some sections of society are regularly screaming out, "Do your research", not realising that research is more than just desperately searching for sporadic claims that support misinformed, preconceived ideas.
Instead real research involves assessing the full range of information available about any particular topic, finding out what has been peer reviewed to suggest it is more reliable, examining the qualifications and potential biases of any authors, and above all questioning your own knowledge limits and biases, and where they might lead you.
But that might well be beyond those who take comfort in finding online communities of people with similarly twisted and distorted views of the world.
And the online buy swap and sell sites seem even worse, dominated by spammers and scammers desperately trying to rip off anyone careless enough to wander in their directions.
It seems most everything we see and hear is a lie, or presented in a way that turns news into marketing.
It seems all the world's a lie, and all the men and women merely repeat the lies they have been told.
Which is a bit like a Shakespearean line from the play As You Like It.
It states, "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players."
At least, that's what Google says the quote is ... if we can believe it.
