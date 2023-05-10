South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Tervoort family's plea: help us find our dad

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The family of missing Nowra man Albertus Tervoort are pleading with the community to keep a lookout for the 73-year-old. Picture supplied.
The family of missing Nowra man Albertus Tervoort are pleading with the community to keep a lookout for the 73-year-old. Picture supplied.

The children of missing Nowra man Albertus Tervoort are calling on the community, to keep a lookout for their beloved dad.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.