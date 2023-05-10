The children of missing Nowra man Albertus Tervoort are calling on the community, to keep a lookout for their beloved dad.
While some unconfirmed sightings have been called in, a Police search team is still combing the Nowra area to locate the 73-year-old.
Mr Tervoort is described as being of Caucasian appearance with an olive complexion, 170cm-180cm tall, with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at a home on Wondalga Cr about 8am Tuesday (May 9), wearing jeans and a black jacket with white sleeves.
Family members believe he could also be wearing a cap.
Police and family hold concerns for Mr Tervoort's welfare, as he lives with dementia.
On Tuesday (May 9), unconfirmed reports had placed Mr Tervoort near South Nowra, and also near Bomaderry.
But until Mr Tervoort is safely returned home, his daughter Chantal and son Troy have asked the Nowra community to keep watch.
Chantal said the family was also immensely grateful for the response from Nowra residents.
"We've had so many people donating their time and making flyers for us," she said.
"Volunteers have picked up pamphlets and spread them around; the police put out a text message alert, and nearly everyone we've spoken to has gotten the message and said they're looking [for him]."
Mr Tervoort's extended family has been tirelessly searching for him day and night, leaving no stone unturned.
They have visited local businesses, put up posters, delivered flyers to letterboxes, and spoken with countless locals over the past two days.
Friends have also joined the Tervoort family in the search for Albertus.
While they remain hopeful he is still out there, Mr Tervoort's dementia is the family's biggest cause for concern.
"He gets confused a lot," Troy said.
"But for his age, 73, he's a physically fit man."
Chantal added "he'll be marching along, and look like he knows where he's going and what he's doing - but he's got no clue."
Anyone who may have seen Albertus Tervoort, or have information on his location, should call Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The family has also opened a phone line, for information which might help them: 0424 410 138.
