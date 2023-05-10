South Coast Register
Burn west of Nowra expected to continue for three days

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:53pm
Fire practitioners from the Nowra Aboriginal community and Firestick Alliance members are conducting a cultural burn west of Nowra. Picture supplied.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service is supporting a three-day cultural burn at the Triplarina Nature Reserve from today - Wednesday, May 10 and continuing until Friday.

