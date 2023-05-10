The National Parks and Wildlife Service is supporting a three-day cultural burn at the Triplarina Nature Reserve from today - Wednesday, May 10 and continuing until Friday.
NPWS Team Leader Julieanne Doyle said the 2-hectare burn at Mundamia would be carried out by Aboriginal fire practitioners from the Nowra Aboriginal community and Firestick Alliance members.
She said the burn was due to take place in the northern part of the reserve, in three separate blocks just off Yawal Road.
"West Nowra residents may see or smell smoke coming from the reserve, and we thank neighbours for their understanding," Ms Doyle said.
"During this cultural burn the undergrowth will be burnt very low and slowly, so animals have time to move away and to leave some unburnt patches.
"While this burn is being run to connect people to country and to make country healthy, it will also reduce fuel loads and contribute to our region's hazard reduction activities," Ms Doyle said.
This burn is a continuation of the program started in 2019 that supports and recognises cultural burning as a fundamental way to manage fire in the landscape and connection people to country.
All burns around the state are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
