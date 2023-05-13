South Coast Register
Home/Community
Profile

Wollongong photographer Warren Keelan takes on Kokoda and Microsoft screen-savers

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong photographer Warren Keelan helped film a documentary about a bunch of men who overcame personal battles to take on the Kokoda Trail. Pictures supplied.
Wollongong photographer Warren Keelan helped film a documentary about a bunch of men who overcame personal battles to take on the Kokoda Trail. Pictures supplied.

The roller-coaster of life has led a Wollongong photographer to one of his lowest points and then to one of his highest, then higher again as his images were beamed onto Microsoft computers the world over.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.