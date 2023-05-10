Thousands of people throughout the region will benefit from measures introduced in the budget, according to Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
"This is a budget that delivers on our promises, and provides cost of living relief for our community," she said.
That started with increases to JobSeeker, Austudy, youth allowance and other payments of about $40 per fortnight, Mrs Phillips said, helping more than 6000 people living in Gilmore.
An additional 345 will gain access to higher Jobseeker payments made available to people aged 55 to 59, who have been unemployed for 9 months or longer.
The budget also included a 15 per cent increase to Commonwealth rent assistance, which Mrs Phillips said would help help 8450 Gilmore households.
A tripling of incentives for medical practices to bulk bill patients was also great mews for the region, Mrs Phillips said, ensuring more people would be able to access affordable medical treatment.
Along with expanding the existing initiatives on cheaper child care and cheaper medicines, the government has announced a new energy price relief plan in the budget.
"Our energy price relief plan will provide South Coast locals struggling with the cost of energy with a rebate of up to $500," Mrs Phillips said.
The rebate would apply to pensioners, veterans, seniors, other concession card holders, and people receiving the carer allowance, family tax benefit, or NSW electricity concessions, she said.
"I hear what locals need every day, and I know that the energy price relief plan will make a real difference to household budgets - helping families in our community to get ahead," Mrs Phillips said.
Electricity rebates will also be extended to businesses that5 meet the definition of an electricity small customer, receiving $650 from the government.
Mrs Phillips said the budget also included tax incentives for small businesses to invest in energy efficiency during the coming financial year.
She said the "significant tax incentives" were designed with tradespeople in mind.
Mrs Phillips said the budget also expanded access to financial support for single parents by raising the age cut-off age from eight to 14.
