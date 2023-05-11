Terara Country Music Campout has split the proceeds from this year's festival three ways, to share the love in the community.
With help from with the Nowra-Bomaderry Lions Club, the 2023 festival raised funds for Shoalhaven Kids in Need, Noah's Inclusion Services, and Terara Public School.
Festival organisers Owen and Thelma Ison, along with daughter Tracey Cotterill and the Lions, handed over the cheques to appreciative recipients this week.
At Terara Public School, money from the festival will go towards throwing a special farewell celebration for the graduating year six students.
Noah's Inclusion Services will use their share of donations to support Shoalhaven kids and their families - particularly children with disabilities.
Noah's Fundraising coordinator Julie Manley said Noah's had a long history with the festival.
"It's been ten years now, the festival has been supporting us the whole time which has been fantastic," she said.
"We use that money for our programs for children and families, to ensure they can make the most of all opportunities in life."
Meanwhile, money to Shoalhaven Kids in Need will made a huge difference to many local families.
The charity helps cover expenses for sick kids, including travel to hospitals or supplying important medical equipment.
Margaret Goodman of Shoalhaven Kids in Need said donations like this immediately go back to locals who need it.
"What we give stays locally in the Shoalhaven, and It makes a huge difference, when families know they can get the support," she said.
"I've just made a transfer to a family who live in Ulladulla, whose premature baby is in Shoalhaven Hospital."
The festival and Lions Club raised money through the event itself, and also raffles throughout their long weekend in March.
At an estimate, festival-goers spent at least $30,000 locally during the event.
Festival organiser Owen Ison said the family's dream for the festival had always been to give back to their community.
"I didn't want to make it [the money] for ourselves, and thought that if we were going to give it away, it would be to the kids."
Terara Country Music Festival will run again in 2024, from February 29 to March 3.
