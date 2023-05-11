South Coast Register
Terara Country Music Festival delivers welcome donations

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:27am, first published 7:30am
Terara Public School is one of the beneficiaries from the festival, and visited the organisers to say thank you. Principal Emma Chalker brought school captains Nate, Fynn, Ally and Korban to meet organisers Owen and Thelma Ison, and Tracey Cotterill.
Terara Country Music Campout has split the proceeds from this year's festival three ways, to share the love in the community.

