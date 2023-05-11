South Coast Register
Kayakers 'magical' experience with 3 gropers

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 2:18pm
A Jervis Bay tourism operator has described the "magical" experience of seeing three iconic blue gropers in one paddling expedition.

