There are fresh doubts surrounding the proposed state of the art resource recovery facility being built at West Nowra after Bioelektra Australia went into voluntary administration.
The company's move to appoint Trent Devine from Jirsch Sutherland Insolvency Solutions as an administrator followed legal moves against Bioelektra Australia.
Insurance law firm Gilchrist Connell is reportedly seeking orders in the Federal Court to have Bioelektra wound up over failing to pay outstanding debts.
The Federal Court will hear the application on May 26.
Shoalhaven City Council was informed of the move into administration on Tuesday, May 9.
"To date, council is yet to hear from the administrator as to his intentions in respect of the West Nowra Resource Recovery facility and consequently is not in a position to make any comment on the administration of Bioelektra at this time," a council spokesperson said.
It has been a troubled few months for the West Nowra plant, after a sub-contractor on the site was recently placed into administration.
Shoalhaven Council awarded Bioelektra a contract in 2018 to build and operate a resource recovery facility at West Nowra that promised to divert 96 per cent of waste from landfill.
It was a controversial decision at the time, with many people claiming Bioelektra's technology was unproven.
However the company said it could extend the life of the West Nowra tip by about 20 years through recovering and recycling everything possible from the area's waste, leaving just four per cent to go to landfill.
All this would happen without the need to segregate waste at the source, the company said.
Its centre was expected to be operating this year and employing up to 200 people during construction, and 30 once operational.
Work on the site started in March last year after Bioelektra received NSW Planning development consent for the facility.
At the time Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the plant "will use advanced processes to recover and recycle as much household waste from the red bin as possible".
"This system is far superior to any other currently operating in Australia," Cr Findley said.
Gilchrist Connell and Bioelektra Australia have not responded to requests for information.
