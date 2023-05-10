South Coast Register
Increased incentives applauded by medical professionals

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 10:12am
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, recently met with Dr Hao Pham and Annette Pham from the Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres to discuss issues around health care in regional areas and bulk billing incentives. Picture supplied.
The federal budget has tripled incentives for bulk billing in medical practices across the country.

