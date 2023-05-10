The federal budget has tripled incentives for bulk billing in medical practices across the country.
The boost has come less than a week after Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres principals Annette and Dr Hao Pham spoke with Federal; Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, about the need to increase incentives.
During the discussion at the Vincentia Medical Centre Mrs Phillips said Dr and Mrs Pham had twice met with Health Minister Mark Butler, and their input was helping to shape changes to the federal health budget.
And after the budget was handed down Mrs Phillips said the extra funding was vital to ensuring people on the South Coast received proper health care.
"Across our region, it can be very hard to see a doctor, which is why I am so thrilled we have tripled the bulk billing incentives, which will help around 89,000 people in Gilmore," she said.
Mrs Pham said the change was "a great outcome for patients and for general practice".
She said it would ensure better and more affordable medical care for patients, especially the most vulnerable within society.
It started with ensuring the company's practices at Worrigee, Vincentia, Culburra Beach and Basin View could continue to bulk bill, Mrs Pham said,
"For other practices it will improve access for the most vulnerable patients who require medicine and general practice to be affordable and accessible," she added.
"And hopefully those practices that were considering moving to private billing for concessions card holders will now have the ability to reconsider or even perhaps reverse decisions that they have already made.
"Because at the end of the day the patients will be the beneficiary here."
Mrs Pham said the budget contained other important elements, including a commitment to index Medicare rebates to stop the growing gap between costs and rebates.
There was also an increased workforce incentive program "that will enable practices to grow multidisciplinary care teams to wrap around patients further", Mrs Pham said.
"We already have multidisciplinary teams within our practice, but they are a luxury, and this will make it more affordable to have services available to care for patients with chronic disease."
