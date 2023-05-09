South Coast Police are still searching for Nowra man Albertus Tervoort.
The 73-year-old has been missing for more than 24 hours; Police have commenced a second day of inquiries.
Mr Tervoort was last seen at a home on Wondalga Cr about 8am Tuesday (May 9).
Police and family members hold concerns for Mr Tervoort's welfare, as he lives with dementia.
Mr Tervoort is described as being of Caucasian appearance with an olive complexion, 170cm-180cm tall, with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket with white sleeves.
Police have sent a geo-targeted SMS to mobile phones in the Nowra area, alerting the public about the search.
Anyone who may have seen Albert Tervoort, or may have information on his location, should call Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
