Search for missing Nowra man Albert Tervoort enters second day

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 9:30am
Albertus Tervoort, 73, is still missing from Nowra; he was last seen on Tuesday morning (May 9). Police have commenced day two of the search. Picture supplied.
South Coast Police are still searching for Nowra man Albertus Tervoort.

