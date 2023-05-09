South Coast Register
Launch hears of vital links between our health and the environment

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 2:33pm
Key people in developing the Yuin Healing Trail celebrate its launch. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The Yuin Healing Train has been launched, with the aim of using Indigenous knowledge and practices to help restore health to the region and its residents.

