"The natural world provides us with fresh water to drink, provides us with clean air to breathe, healthy soils provide all our food, the pollinators, the birds, the bees, other insects, they sustain our food security by keeping our crops healthy, and trees on earth or kelp forests and seagrass meadows in the sea draw down carbon dioxide and have enabled us to have a stable climate for thousands and thousands of years, which is what we needed to evolve."