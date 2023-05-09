South Coast Register
72-year-old Albertus Tervoort missing from Nowra, police appeal for public help

Updated May 9 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:50pm
72-year-old Albertus Tervoort is missing from Nowra. Police are appealing for public assistance to find him. Picture supplied.
South Coast Police are appealing for public assistance to find a missing elderly man.

