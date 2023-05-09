South Coast Police are appealing for public assistance to find a missing elderly man.
72-year-old Albertus Tervoort, also known as Albert, went missing from Nowra on Tuesday morning (May 9)
He was last seen at a home on Wondalga Cr about 8am.
When he couldn't be located, police were notified and commenced inquiries.
Police and family members hold concerns for Mr Tervoort's welfare, as he lives with dementia.
Mr Tervoort is described as being of Caucasian appearance with an olive complexion, 170cm-180cm tall, with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket with white sleeves.
Police have sent a geo-targeted SMS to mobile phones in the Nowra area, alerting the public about the search.
Anyone who may have seen Albert Tervoort, or may have information on his location, should call Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
