WATCH: Dracula's Cabaret 'Resurrection Tour' set for Nowra shows

May 14 2023 - 10:00am
Expect a thrilling performance from Dracula's Cabaret, when the troupe visits Nowra this May. Picture supplied.
Entertainment icon Dracula's Cabaret is hitting the road with their Resurrection Tour - and they're making a stop in Nowra.

