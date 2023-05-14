Entertainment icon Dracula's Cabaret is hitting the road with their Resurrection Tour - and they're making a stop in Nowra.
Off the back of a sold-out run last year, the touring troupe is on the road once more, leaping from the crypt like a feathered zombie showgirl.
Already the Resurrection Tour has enjoyed sell-out runs in Tasmania and Canberra, along with rave reviews.
Dracula's is set to deliver a breathtaking live show, bringing the best from across the cabaret's four decades back to the stage.
Expect fan favourites, most-requested acts, live rock music, sultry burlesque, jaw to the floor costumes and razor edge comedy all in one explosive live show.
Dracula's Resurrection Tour is coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in Nowra on May 19-20.
For tickets, visit: draculas.com.au/tour
