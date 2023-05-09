The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets continue to look like the most improved team of the Group 7 Rugby League season as they reel in another win, this time over the Shellharbour Sharks, 34-16.
The Jets, after a disappointing 2022 campaign, have looked like a new team to start this season, as they currently sit in third place with four wins now in six games.
The game kicked off on Saturday May 6 at Ron Costello Oval.
The Shellharbour Sharks would be the first to attack when rampaging winger Jye Brooker would shake off the contact from the Jets defence to go over the line.
With the successful conversion by Jacob Seabrook the Sharks would lead 6-0.
Then 10 minutes later Beau Luland would set up halfback Clyde Parsons who ducked and weaved to go out wide and give the Jets their first points of the night.
Parsons would seal the deal with the conversion to knot the match at 6-6.
This would open the flood gates for the Jets who would rattle off another two tries both through the forceful presence of Parsons who scored both.
This would give the Jets a 16-6 lead 30 minutes into the match.
The Sharks would get their second through Ethan O'Connell off a beautiful feed from fullback Isaac Morris.
With the conversion, the Sharks would cut into the lead to 16-12.
However just before halftime the Jets would again be over when utility Austin Thompson pushed his way through the Sharks defence to secure the try.
With another successful conversion Nowra would lead 22-12 at the half.
The second half would be more of a grind with the Jets securing two tries, while the Sharks would add just one more.
The final whistle sounded and the Jets walked off the field winners 34-16.
Reflecting on the win, Jets' captain/coach Adam Quinlan applauded the play of his team across the board.
"Shellharbour are always a tough team and we've struggled here over the years, so we knew that it would be a tough game and they'd come out firing which they did," he said.
"Pleasingly we fought back and went in with a lead at halftime and were able able to close it out."
Quinlan spoke highly of the play of Dylan Farrell, who's been an instrumental part of the team's success this year.
"He controlled the game beautifully for us," Quinlan said.
He also praised the defensive work of centre Brayden Omoeboh, who Quinlan called the best defensive centre in the competition.
"On the other edge Beau Luland really came in and carried and made tries which really helped us out when we were in trouble there."
"The effort was there from everyone this week, which at times we've talked about wasn't there last week and that's the most pleasing part that we work hard for each other as a collective group."
In other matches on Sunday, Warilla overcame a 9-3 penalty count to beat Kiama Knights 30-22 at Cec Glenholmes Oval, the Gerringong Lions downed the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 26-18 at Bill Andriske Oval and the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles drew 24-24 at Berry Showground.
