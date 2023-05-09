South Coast Register
Tom Warner on song for Group Seven side Stingrays and Country rep side

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 9 2023 - 3:10pm
Jamberoo defenders try to tackle Stingrays forward Jake Kamire. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A day after helping Country down City, Tom Warner guided the Stingrays of Shellharbour to a fifth win on the trot, downing a gallant Jamberoo Superoos 30-18 at Flinders Field on Sunday.

