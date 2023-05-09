South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Shoalhaven Mariners down the Wollongong Cardinals

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven Mariners' Nick Soulos running the bases against the Pirates. Supplied picture.
The Shoalhaven Mariners' Nick Soulos running the bases against the Pirates. Supplied picture.

The Shoalhaven Mariners have chalked up another win on the board, with an impressive showing over the Wollongong Cardinals on Sunday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.