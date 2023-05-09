The Shoalhaven Mariners have chalked up another win on the board, with an impressive showing over the Wollongong Cardinals on Sunday.
It was a full team effort and one of the team's most complete performances of the young season that saw them walk away winners 14-10.
The Mariners started off well gaining two runs over the plate from a double base hit by Zac Douglas and a single from Gabe Tate.
Douglas began the game pitching, with some team work from Matt Calderon to help keep the Cardinals scoreless.
In the second innings both teams were able to bring over one run each which kept the game very tight.
In the third innings the Mariners struggled with the bat as they were unable to bring any runs home.
The Cardinals had a couple of nice hits from Cormac Boggiss and Sandy Korala allowing them to bring one more run over.
With the scoreline of 3-2, it was now time to advance some runs. It was a completely dynamite period of play for the Mariners as they were able to secure six runs over.
In response to that, the Cardinals bats came alive with Boggiss and Luke Bitschkat both having double base hits to the outfield.
The Cardinals brought in a total of eight runs, giving them the lead at 10-9 for the first time of the game.
Last innings of the game Mariners rallied together with the bats, with both Matt Moore and Zac Douglas having a two base hit each while we saw Andrew Pearson have an impressive hit out to leftfield, continued with a sliding dive into home plate.
READ MORE:
The Mariners managed another five runs.
In response now with Jayden Brain on the mound, Brain sat three batters down from strikeouts, which allowed the Mariners to take the win 14 - 10.
For the fifth grade Mariners side, they put up a strong effort but some crucial errors down the stretch cost them in the eventual outcome of the game.
The third innings saw the Mariners wheels fell off with some crucial errors in the field allowing nine runs to the Pirates with Mariners only able to bring one run over the plate.
The Mariners were still in front however 11-9.
Again a few errors in the field in the fourth let the team down and saw the Pirates bring in another four runs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.