Rebecca Davis is determined to help Shoalhaven seniors live life on their terms.
Off the back of ten years in the aged care sector, the support worker is branching out to start her own business, Rebecca Davis Aged Care Services.
Ms Davis said the service is all about helping local seniors get the most out of life, and living independently - dispelling a common misconception about aged care.
"A lot of times [older people] think they have to go to a nursing home, or that aged care is about death," she said.
"What I'm trying to do is help people enjoy life as they are, help out in a way that still encourages them to get out and do things."
Through the service, Ms Davis offers a variety of home help including personal care, making meals, day respite for partners or families, transport - the list goes on.
Ms Davis also emphasised the importance of ensuring supports were affordable, and said her new service can offer personally tailored packages at affordable rates.
Having spent a lifetime assisting family members, and caring for them in their old age, Ms Davis officially made the career change to aged care later in her own life.
A decade ago, she was drawn to the vocation because she enjoyed caring for others.
It's something which still rings true a decade later; Ms Davis said the most rewarding part of the job is connecting with people.
"I've always enjoyed getting to know people and their history - they tell me about how they grew up, and about their whole lives," she said.
"Working in the community really was the best thing I ever did."
