Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has praised the emergency information screens placed throughout the Shoalhaven as part of a Recovery Into Resilience Project.
And she said the screens would link in well with the Federal Government's National Messaging System, set to be funded in this week's Budget, "that will deliver real-time warnings and alerts when communities need them most".
"Reliable communication is critical to keeping Australian communities, such as those in the Shoalhaven, informed and safe from harm in an emergency situation," Ms Rowland said.
Ensuring rural and regional communities remain informed during disasters "can be the difference between life and death", she added.
"The close work NBN Co has undertaken with the Shoalhaven City Council to support a connectivity solution will allow community members to access important emergency information via their Local Information Hub in the event of a natural disaster."
However she stopped short of saying the system developed for the Shoalhaven should be expanded to other areas across the nation.
"It's not a one size fits all, but what is working here in the Shoalhaven is clearly collaboration between three levels of government, and also input from the NBN as well," Ms Rowland said.
"What is being done here is being done not only in a really cost effective manner, but also one that reflects the environmental concerns, that utilises the best available technology, and integrates it into everyday operations."
Recovery into Resilience Project coordinator Vince Di Pietro gave Ms Rowland, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and State Member for South Coast Liza Butler a detailed explanation of the project while touring the installation at the North Nowra Community Centre.
He spoke about how each of the 25 information screens located across the Shoalhaven were independent of power supplies, and had internet connections through satellites, ensuring they will continue to operate during emergencies.
Each information hub can display information specific to its town or village, Mr Di Pietro said, and 88 requests had been submitted from community groups to display information.
Mr Di Pietro said there had also been a change in community behaviour since the screens had been installed, with people becoming more accustomed to using them for information.
Three levels of government combined to provide $2 million to fund the project, and Mr Di Pietro said more than $1.4 million of that was spent locally.
Mrs Phillips said the screens were "a legacy project" creating "peace of mind for years to come for the community".
She said lack of power and communications were the biggest issues to come from the Black Summer bushfires, and this project helped address that.
"I have watched the development of the Recovery Into Resilience Project and the Local Information Hubs from the start, and I'm absolutely thrilled to see local innovation recognised - what a display of how innovative South Coast locals can be," Mrs Phillips said.
She said the system would work well with the new National Messaging Ststem, that will allow governments to send geographically targeted alerts and warnings in real time to connected devices during natural disasters and other emergencies.
"The National Messaging System will become a vital tool for keeping our communities informed and safe during emergencies. I am pleased to see the Albanese Government making this important investment in our nation's resilience," Mrs Phillips said.
