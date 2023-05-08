South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Shoalhaven network set to link in with new National Messaging System

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recovery into Resilience Project coordinator Vince Di Pietro discusses some of the finer details of the local information hubs with Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, and State Member for South Coast Liza Butler at the installation at the North Nowra Community Centre. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Recovery into Resilience Project coordinator Vince Di Pietro discusses some of the finer details of the local information hubs with Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, and State Member for South Coast Liza Butler at the installation at the North Nowra Community Centre. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has praised the emergency information screens placed throughout the Shoalhaven as part of a Recovery Into Resilience Project.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.