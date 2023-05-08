I've just discovered my favourite role

I think I have now discovered my favourite role in life - grandmother.
It happened three weeks ago. April 22 to be exact and I haven't stopped smiling since.
It is a role I waited to experience for quite some time. Many of my friends have long relished their role as grandparents. I've seen the great photos and listened to the joyous stories of time with their grandchildren. I've listened appreciatively (maybe a little envious) as they shared stories of the first swimming lesson, Christmas or overnight sleepover.
I have taken great joy in their grandparent experiences and have come to embrace the pseudo-aunty role with the grandchildren of my friends. Although I secretly yearned for the chance to be a grandparent myself.
My children all seemed very busy with careers, travel and similar activities. I was convinced that it would be a long time before I took on the role of grandparent.
My son and daughter-in-law proudly presented me with a grandpuppy. That was almost two years ago. I decided I could embrace that role. It was a start and this fur baby is a gem. Better still, my grandpuppy definitely loves sleepovers at her grandparents and taking us for walks.
And then it happened. The announcement from my daughter and son-in-law that a baby was on the way. Three months later the parents of the grandpuppy also announced that they would be adding a human child to their family.
As the saying goes - It never rains, it pours. Well a downpour of grandchildren is something I'm thrilled to encounter.
I'm new to this role but without a doubt being a grandparent is the best.
I also have renewed enthusiasm for all the activities that are simply not the same without children. Christmas, Easter and most importantly, watching Disney movies.
Thrilled to take on this grand new role,
Jackie Meyers, editor
