One man trapped, highway closed to northbound traffic

A helicopter is on standby to airlift a man to hospital following a crash on the Princes Highway.
The crash occurred between a truck and a van just before 1pm today (May 8) near the intersection of Turners Lane and Princes Highway.
A man in his 60s is understood to be trapped in the van and a helicopter is now onsite to airlift him to hospital.
There is currently heavy traffic in the area with the highway closed to northbound traffic.
North bound traffic is being diverted along Cambewarra Road, Railway Street, Bolong Road to Coolangatta. Then onto Coolangatta Road to Berry, to rejoin the Princes Highway or Geroa Road, Crooked River Road, Fern Street to Gerringong to rejoin the highway.
MORE TO COME.
