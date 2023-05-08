One man trapped, highway closed to northbound traffic

South Coast Register
Man trapped, northbound traffic diverted in crash on Princes Highway

Updated May 8 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:33pm
A helicopter is on standby to airlift a man to hospital following a crash on the Princes Highway.

