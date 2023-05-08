South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Snow falls at Nerriga, Sassafras and Cambewarra Mountain

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drew and Liz of Bomaderry had to pull over in Nerriga because of poor visibility during Sunday's snowfall. Picture supplied.
Drew and Liz of Bomaderry had to pull over in Nerriga because of poor visibility during Sunday's snowfall. Picture supplied.

Snow fell across the region on Sunday, as an icy chill sent temperatures plummeting.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.