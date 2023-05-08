Snow fell across the region on Sunday, as an icy chill sent temperatures plummeting.
There were substantial falls in the vicinity of Nerriga and Sassafras., while there was a light dusting of snow on top of Cambewarra Mountain.
Drew and Liz of Bomaderry were driving back from Braidwood, with Drew saying the snow started "dumping down" when they passed the Stewart's Crossing area.
It was so heavy they had to pull over in Nerriga because there was "near zero visibility", Drew said, and the 15 minutes they stopped was enough for the ground and buildings to turn white under a snowy blanket.
Drew said the snow continued through to Sassafras.
Elsewhere there was a light flurry of snow on top of Cambewarra Mountain, delighting people at The Lookout Cafe.
One said she had been waiting 10 years to see snow at the location.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the cold temperatures and strong winds were associated with cold front moving across south-eastern Australia and a low pressure system that developed off the South Coast.
Temperatures dropped to near freezing at Nerriga on Sunday night, hitting 0.3 degrees, while in Braidwood it dropped to 1.0, it hit 5.3 in Kiama, 5.8 in Nowra, 6.2 in Narooma, 6.8 in Ulladulla and 7.3 in Moruya.
