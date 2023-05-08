"It's snowing!"
It is not the phrase you often hear in many locations in Southern NSW. Certainly not in early May.
But an unseasonal appearance of the icy white flutters prompted this phrase in many households.
Freezing temperatures would usually have most people rugged up inside with the fire, or heaters, cranked up to high.
However, it is apparent that an early widespread snowfall, is the perfect enticement to pull on the winter woollies and head outdoors - no matter how cold it is.
Much of the Southern Highlands, Goulburn, Crookwell, Marulan, Tarago, Sassafras, Nerriga, the top of Cambewarra mountain and various parts of the ACT, among other locations, enjoyed a light dusting of snow. In some areas that dusting was not so light.
And the chance to snap a Winter wonderland, on camera or video, was taken up by many.
We pulled together some of those snaps and video for our readers to take a broader look at the snow that fell across the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the cold temperatures and strong winds were associated with a cold front moving across south-eastern Australia and a low pressure system that developed off the South Coast.
On Twitter, the ACT bureau stated dry conditions were expected to develop from Monday, "with areas of morning frost likely".
A sheep graziers' warning was issued by the bureau, while a damaging surf warning was in place for much of the New South Wales coastline.
The warning area stretched from Merimbula in the south to near Forster in the north.
The remainder of the week is expected to warm up.
