Entertainment and activities for all - what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Get out and about for a great cause, this Sunday (May 14) at Huskisson. The annual Mothers' Day Classic is raising vital funds for breast cancer research. Jog on for the three kilometre or six kilometre events, with the community of charitable locals by your side. Register online at mothersdayclassic.com.au or drop in early on the day. Run steps off from Voyager Park at 8.30am, with a group warm-up prior to start.