Entertainment and activities for all - what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Mum's Run
Mothers' Day Classic
Get out and about for a great cause, this Sunday (May 14) at Huskisson. The annual Mothers' Day Classic is raising vital funds for breast cancer research. Jog on for the three kilometre or six kilometre events, with the community of charitable locals by your side. Register online at mothersdayclassic.com.au or drop in early on the day. Run steps off from Voyager Park at 8.30am, with a group warm-up prior to start.
Food Month
Eat your way through May
Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food is offering a diverse and sumptuous May. This Thursday, check out The Growers' Long Table Lunch (Worrigee), Lyndey Milan's lunch at Bangalay (Shoalhaven Heads), Gwylo's Chop Shop (Mollymook), or Jervis Bay Coffee Co's Martini Yum Cha (Huskisson). Friday is Thali Night at Taj Indian (Huskisson), and Oyster Night at Bannister's (Mollymook). On Saturday, enjoy a night of music and seafood at Pelican Shores (Sussex Inlet). Get the lowdown at shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au
Live Music
Community show
The Milton Ulladulla Entertainers present 'Now is the Time'. From Friday (May 12), the community performers will be wowing the crowds with their original variety show. There are both evening and matinee performances available from May 12-20. As a bonus, there's a special Mother's Day Lunch to celebrate all the wonderful ladies in your life on Sunday (May 14). Get your tickets from stickytickets.com.au/muentertainers
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or local homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Berry Bowling Club Markets (Saturday, 9am-2pm), Ulladulla Wharf Markets (Sunday, 8am-1pm), and Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (Sunday, 9am-1pm).
Coming Up
Campdraft Championship
Australia's richest campdraft competition is comin back to Bawley Point over four action packed days. The best competitors from around the country will show what they're made of in this uniquely Australian sport - with a mega prize pool of over $400,000. Want to watch? Head to Willinga Park on May 17-20.
Dracula's Cabaret
Off the back of a sell-out run, Dracula's cabaret is bringing their breathtaking Resurrection Tour to Nowra. The crew is combining fan-favourite numbers from the vault, with plenty of new (and jaw-dropping) burlesque, rock music, and razor-edge comedy. Dracula's leaps like a feathered zombie show girl from the crypt, and onto the stage featuring amazing Australian talents. Playing Nowra on May 19-20 - get your tickets via shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
