Lyndey Milan speaks at Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:33am
Television chef and cook book author Lyndey Milan is in the Shoalhaven this week for Autumn Celebration of Food events. Picture supplied.
Food and wine industry leader Lyndey Milan is special guest at a few events featuring in the Shoalhaven's Autumn Celebration of Food's second week.

