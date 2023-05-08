Food and wine industry leader Lyndey Milan is special guest at a few events featuring in the Shoalhaven's Autumn Celebration of Food's second week.
Ms Milan is featuring with local producers Rosie Cupitt of Cupitt's Estate and Terry Robinson of Old Salt Distillery during an event at the Worrigee Sports Club on Wednesday, May 10.
They will share stories and experiences of what makes food such an important ingredient in attracting visitors and how food tourism is a growing international phenomenon.
The following day Lyndey will speak about how the South Coast has matured over the past 30 years to become an internationally notable foodie destination, during a lunch at Bangalay Dining in Shoalhaven Heads.
It features local sparkling and canapes on arrival, main with sides served with local wines, a selection of local cheeses, tea and coffee and petit fours.
Also on Thursday, May 11, Gwylo Restaurant in Mollymook is hosting a chop shop, with dishes exploring your favourite Asian meats in a banquet style dinner.
At the same time The Growers at the Worrigee Sports Club is celebrating smoked meats, seafood and craft beer focusing on local suppliers and showcasing all that is great about the South Coast, during a long table dinner.
Huskisson's Taj Indian Restaurant is focused on Southern Indian inspired seafood for its Thali night on Friday, May 12, featuring different flavour combinations of spices and herbs along with their accompaniments as chosen by Chef Arron.
The week features high teas every day the Berry's Queen Street Cafe, while the Jervis Bay Coffee Shop in Huskisson is offering espresso martinis and yum cha on Thursday and Friday night.
The festivities extend to include younger people on Saturday, with class teaching children how to decorate small cakes at the Husky Bakery and Cafe.
READ MORE:
Also on Saturday, May 13, Pelican Shores at Sussex Inlet is hosting a night of music and seafood - with fresh prawns, oysters, fish, squid, and scallops.
There are several special events happening in line with Mothers Day on Sunday, May 14.
The St Georges Basin Country Club is opening for buffet breakfasts to start the day off in the best possible way, while Island Sushi is hosting a picnic lunch overlooking Swan Lake at Cudmirrah,
The Altar Bar in Milton is offering a three-course meal and a show by renowned jazz musician Vince Jones, while Nowra's Ponte Bar and Dining is serving a four-course lunch for adults, and a special children's menu, in two sittings during the afternoon..
The festival continues with more events over the next few weeks.
