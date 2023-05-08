Rural firefighters of the Shoalhaven have worked an exceptionally busy weekend - though they weren't facing bushfires.
A plane crash and several car crashes prompted calls to emergency services on Saturday and Sunday (May 6-7).
About 5.30pm Saturday, Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade responded to an aviation incident at Far Meadow.
A light aircraft had experienced issues, and attempted an emergency landing in a field, where it crashed into an irrigation ditch.
It had spilled a small amount of fuel; firefighters assisted the pilot and secured the plane.
The pilot sustained minor injuries, and was able to escape the plane.
Just before 3pm Sunday, the Shoalhaven Heads Brigade was again called out, this time to a motor vehicle incident at Coolangatta.
An elderly man suffered a medical episode while driving along Edward Wollstonecraft Ln, and his vehicle came off the road.
Bystanders helped the driver to safety before their vehicle ignited - he had no serious injuries from the crash itself.
Firefighters arrived to find the ute 50m from the road in an adjacent paddock, where it had just caught fire from a fuel spill.
Firefighters immediately doused the burning ute in foam.
South Coast Police and paramedics also attended the scene.
Also on Sunday, Bawley Point Rural Fire Brigade was called to a crash at the notorious Cockwhy Bends
About 10am, a ute left the section of Princes Hwy near Termeil and ran into vegetation, landing on its side.
The occupants sustained minor injuries but were able to escape the vehicle.
Firefighters stayed on to secure the vehicle and ensure there were no fuel spills.
