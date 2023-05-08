South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Firefighters called to three weekend accidents at Far Meadow, Coolangatta, Bawley Point

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Heads rural firefighters attended an aviation incident at Far Meadow on Saturday evening. Picture by Shoalhaven Heads RFS.
Shoalhaven Heads rural firefighters attended an aviation incident at Far Meadow on Saturday evening. Picture by Shoalhaven Heads RFS.

Rural firefighters of the Shoalhaven have worked an exceptionally busy weekend - though they weren't facing bushfires.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.