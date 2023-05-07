People travelling on Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain at night are facing major delays over coming weeks.
Permanent repair work on Moss Vale Road will start next week as the first step towards restoring full traffic access to Cambewarra Mountain.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the work would stabilise a 190 square metre landslip site above the road on the mountain's northern side, "to make it safe for work to proceed on future sections requiring repair".
"Since last year's record-breaking rainfall, Transport for NSW has completed repairs at 21 sites and has repairs at a further eight sites in progress," the spokesperson said.
Specialist contractors have been engaged to install reinforcing materials such as soil nails and geomesh, which is expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
This latest stage of work will start Wednesday, May 17.
To minimise impacts on traffic, the work will be carried out at night between 7pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday.
The road must be closed during work, but traffic access will be provided at the start of each hour, beginning at 8pm.
The spokesperson said one of the big challenges for the repairs on Moss Vale Road was the limited space available to safely operate large machinery needed for the work.
"The steep and narrow site means we are working in an area that is not much wider than a standard double garage, so we have planned every detail of this job to keep our workers and motorists safe," the spokesperson said.
"The Kangaroo Valley community and motorists who regularly use Moss Vale Road have felt the impacts of the severe weather events of March and July last year.
"Transport for NSW thanks the community and all transport customers for their patience while this repair work is carried out."
Transport for NSW will continue to keep disruptions limited as much as possible and will update the community as work progresses.
For more information on this project visit nswroads.work/mvr_repairs.
