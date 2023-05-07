The ultimate South Coast scavenger hunt has been created to challenge the region's young people.
Sonder Youth has hidden 10 boxes between Gerringong and Sussex Inlet, and has started providing clues to where they might be.
Each box has a QR code linking to a questions that must be answered, before a code is given to unlock the box and collect a sticker.
Sonder Youth Program Director Avalon Bourne said the youth-driven project called Mile 4 a Smile was aimed at promoting positive mental health.
She said it also encouraged participants to get outside and connect with their community during May.
"With everything that has been happening in the world, people may be feeling isolated, anxious or depressed," Ms Bourne said.
"Mile 4 A Smile is the perfect antidote to remind everyone that there is still good and that we can still have some fun while getting outside and getting connected."
One of the program's participants, Maddy Black, said pencils and paper were provided in each box, and people were encouraged to write positive messages while collecting a sticker.
"It could be what you're passionate about, or what makes you feel better, to get them thinking about their mental health," Ms Black said.
The Sonder Youth Changemakers program was all about bringing about positive changes in South Coast communities, she said.
"The aim of the game is to make change, we try and implement positive impact," Ms Black said.
More information on Mile 4 a Smile, and clues to the secret location of the hidden boxes, is on social media platforms - Instagram: @sonder.youth, and Facebook: Sonder Youth.
