Station officer presented with a medal for courageous action

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Station Officer Sean Doohan receives his commendation for courageous action for his work saving a colleague during a house fire in February, 2022. Picture supplied.
A Shoalhaven firefighter who crawled into a burning building to rescue a colleague who had suffered a heart attack has been presented with a medal for courageous action.

