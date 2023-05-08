A Shoalhaven firefighter who crawled into a burning building to rescue a colleague who had suffered a heart attack has been presented with a medal for courageous action.
Station Officer Sean Doohan was part of the Shoalhaven Fire and Rescue crew that was called to the house fire on Antares Close in Nowra on February 15, 2022.
He said the house was engulfed in flames and smoke when they arrived, and while colleagues went in to try and douse the flames he was outside the home, checking the grounds to make sure there no other issues that could impact on the fire fight.
Then the word came through how one of the firefighters had collapsed inside the burning home, and was unresponsive.
Station Officer Doohan said he went in without thinking, smashing through the back door and crawling through the home to keep away from the worst of the smoke and heat.
"I couldn't see anything, couldn't see where they were, but I worked my way in and finally found them," he said.
Senior firefighter Ben Ingle was with the collapsed man, "and he and I just manhandled him to the front door through what was really a labyrinth of furnishings," Station Officer Doohan said.
As they neared the front door, senior firefighter Peter Budgen joined them, and helped them get out of the burning house.
Station Officer Doohan said police officers were there to help get them man down some stairs and to ground level so they could start CPR with the aid of a defibrillator.
The Nowra Fire and Rescue crew arrived a short time later, and some of its personnel took over CPR duties until paramedics arrived on the scene.
The Berry Fire and Rescue Crew also attended the scene, having to battle through the gathered crowd on onlookers, to focus on extinguishing the fire.
Station Officer said the scene was "quite distressing" and his collapsed colleague was given "seven or eight shocks" to try and restart his heart.
"At that stage everyone's fearing the worst," he said.
A machine continued doing compressions while the man was on on ambulance stretcher, but despite him being unresponsive for half and hour in cardiac arrest, the man revived in the ambulance on his way to hospital.
Station Officer Doohan said the man had since been medically retired from Fire and Rescue, and was living peacefully in the southern Shoalhaven.
While Station Officer Doohan received individual recognition, 15 firefighters from the Shoalhaven, Nowra and Berry brigades were honoured with unit citations.
The focused on the way the crews on scene remained focused on extinguishing the fire and minimising the danger in posed to the community and neighbouring properties, despite the distressing scenes.
It recognised the collective efforts of all crews to remove the falled firefighter from danger, treat him at the scene and and protect his privacy from onlookers, saying it demonstrated courage, teamwork, professionalism and selflessness in the face of a critical incident.
