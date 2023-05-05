A water tank will become the canvas for a new public art project adding light and colour to life in Kangaroo Valley.
The project aims to generate excitement and add artistic vibrancy to a dull space, particularly on the back of a tough year.
Mayor Amanda Findley said using the water tank as a backdrop was a great way to create pride and cultural identity for the community, and would also act as a tourist attraction for an already arts-focused town.
"Kangaroo Valley is renowned for its vibrant arts culture and attracts thousands of visitors and locals every year to the village," Cr Findley said.
"The public art project will reflect something intrinsic about the community and further showcase the village as a creative and colourful place to live and visit.
"We're keen to hear what the community wants to see portrayed on the tank and how it reflects the valley's identity," she said
Council has commissioned Verb Syndicate to manage the project and community consultation.
People have two opportunities to talk about what they'd like to see on the tank and can head to Verb Syndicate's website for more information.
Artist Alex Sugar has been secured to create the art installation.
Alex is a prolific and talented street artist well known for his large-scale murals depicting native Australian flora and fauna.
His mural work can be found across Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Paris, Berlin, London and Barcelona.
Alex will create the design following community engagement, and start painting in early June.
The tank is temporarily splashed with hot pink paint to attract attention in the lead up to the engagement process.
