The luckiest driver in Australia avoided being crushed by just a few seconds, when a tree fell across the road near the golf course in Queanbeyan this week.
Video footage from a house has captured the moment a white car cruised past, the driver unscathed, moments before what appears to be a dead pine tree falling across the road.
NSW State Emergency Services' Queanbeyan Unit posted the video to its Facebook page on Wednesday, warning residents of the elevated risk from heavy rain.
"The large amount of rain we've had over the last few days means the ground is still quite moist," NSW SES Queanbeyan Unit wrote.
"These high winds have the potential to bring down unhealthy trees or those with shallow root systems.
"This is why we always advise against parking under trees during storms."
The tree has reportedly been removed from the road and the incident has been referred to the Queanbeyan-Pelerang Regional Council.
Residents have called for action, claiming the trees lining the golf course are an accident waiting to happen.
"A lot of those pines surrounding the golf course are diseased or dead," one Facebook user wrote.
"I reported this to council a while back and they said there was nothing they could do because it's on the golf course's land."
Another said they needed to be removed.
"Those overhanging trees hanging over the golf club fence on Atkinson Street are dangerous," she said.
More rain is likely in Queanbeyan on the weekend, too. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a low chance of a late shower on Saturday and a high chance of rain on Sunday.
Drivers in both Queanbeyan and Canberra have been urged to take care on Friday morning, as early fog has led to reduced visibility on the roads.
