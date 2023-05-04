South Coast Register
Local business wins fresh food category at business champion awards

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 8:55am
Nowra Farmers Market co-owner Jeffrey Coe accepts the Fresh Food award from Peter Overton during the Australian Small Business Champions Awards. Picture supplied.
There has been more recognition for the Nowra Farmers Market, taking out the fresh food category at the Australian Small Business Champions Awards.

