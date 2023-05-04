There has been more recognition for the Nowra Farmers Market, taking out the fresh food category at the Australian Small Business Champions Awards.
The operations owned by Paul Sassall and Jeffrey Coe last year also won business of the year at the Shoalhaven Business Awards.
Mr Sassall said the latest award came despite tough opposition from a range of organisations.
All the new companies like Dinnerly and Hello Fresh which delivered meal boxes were in the same fresh food category, he said, as were the big fruit and vegetable outlets including Mitchell's Fruit and the Plumpton Markets.
"It was a really high quality of competition," Mr Sassall said.
He attributed the success to people working at the Nowra outlet, saying it was "all because of the staff".
"Jeffrey and I have taken more of a back seat in the past couple of years and the staff have taken over the reins of the business - they run it and manage it and we try to guide them in the right way and try to support them," he said.
"Our vision was always to be the number one fresh food supplier on the South Coast, and this adds to our goal, so it's a massive achievement."
Mr Sassall said on of the secrets to the organisation's success was the way it focused on offering a wide variety of fruit, vegetables, delicatessen items and specialty products.
And focusing on three different ranges was also vital, he said.
There were local products from the Shoalhaven, a premium range, "and usually that is the one from the Shoalhaven," and a budget line, Mr Sassall said.
"But in our budget line, the key is to make sure it is still a good quality product - there's not point selling people rubbish, so it's got to be good."
