A major pharmaceutical shakeup is being touted as a win for patients, but Nowra pharmacist Jo Rhodes worries it could spell disaster for the dispensary.
Planned changes to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) are set allow patients a 60-day supply of medications on a single prescription.
Currently, medications are limited to 30-day supplies.
Mrs Rhodes is the owner of Blooms the Chemist on Junction St.
She said the pharmacy is already rationing vital medicines, out of necessity.
Global shortages are hitting the local pharmacy hard - supplying enough for all patients each month is becoming more difficult.
"We're trying to ration the medication that we can get, so that everyone will be able to get their month's worth," Mrs Rhodes said.
"I'm doing that with a few different drugs for diabetes at the moment.
"Our patients keep their prescriptions here, I call them when it's due, and hopefully by the time it's due I can have their medication in stock.
"The concern is: if I'm giving two months' worth of something that's already in short supply, who am I going to give that to, and who is going to be left out?"
The double supply will be applied to 320 medications.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said the government expected overall demand would stay steady, and did not anticipate medicine shortages long-term.
"It's important to note that while eligible people will be able to buy double the medicine on single script, overall demand for medicines will remain unchanged," she said.
"This reform won't affect medicine availability and it won't add to shortages."
The federal Department of Health dismissed the shortage concern.
In a statement to the South Coast Register, a Department of Health spokesperson said the move to 60-day supply wouldn't exacerbate the situation.
"Eligible Australians will buy the same amount of medicine overall, just with fewer trips to the pharmacy and visits to the GP and halve the costs," the statement read.
"Of the more than 300 medicines recommended by the independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee as suitable for increased Maximum Dispensing Quantities, there are currently only a small number of molecules that are experiencing a shortage and don't have a suitable alternative available in Australia."
It's a statement which doesn't sit right with Mrs Rhodes.
"The politicians are saying there's no shortage, but the shortage is real - just ask any regular customers," she said.
"Any customers that get regular medication, particularly diabetic medication, they know that the shortage is real.
"It is an everyday thing now, where we have to tell a customer 'sorry, this medication is out of stock'.
"We try and manage it, but there are times where we can't, and some patients have just had to go without."
For the pharmacists, patient care is also front of mind.
A monthly pharmacy visit is their opportunity to check in, see how patients' medications are going, and answer their questions.
"We are seeing regular patients every month - we can check up on them, see how their medication is going, and see if there are any side effects or concerns they might have," Mrs Rhodes said.
"Seeing them every two months, that check in would be reduced."
The planned scheme is set to cut patient costs in half, according to the Department of Health.
Fewer GP visits for routine scripts would equal patients saving time and money, and fewer visits to the pharmacy would halve the number of co-payments.
On the flip side, pharmacies, which receive dispensing fees from the government, would have that income halved.
Mrs Rhodes said dispensing fees are "the backbone of the pharmacy".
According to a Department of Health spokesperson, the government intends to put savings from the scheme back into pharmacies.
"Owners of over 5,900 pharmacies will receive less dispensing income from the proposed changes," the statement read.
"However, every single dollar that will be saved by the Government from lower dispensing fees paid to pharmacies will be reinvested straight back into community pharmacy, funding pharmacy services."
Before the changes come into force on September 1, Mrs Rhodes is searching for assurances.
She has taken her questions about patient welfare, business viability, and the medication shortages at regional pharmacies to Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips.
Mrs Rhodes hoped to receive answers to the concerns shared by pharmacists and their professional bodies.
She said from their point of view, there needed to be consultation with pharmacists to iron out the issues they had identified.
"I know that this sort of system is being implemented in countries like Canada, New Zealand, France, and America as well," she said.
"If the patient is stable, given some conditions, there are benefits to the patient... in a perfect world. But at the moment we don't live in a perfect world."
Speaking to some of the pharmacists' concerns, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said the rollout would be staged and government money would be reinvested into pharmacies.
"These changes are recommended by the independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee and are backed up by the Australian Medical Association, Medicines Australia, Rural Doctors Association, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the National Rural Health Alliance, Consumer Health Forum, the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine, as well as numerous patient groups such as the Heart Foundation and Diabetes Australia," she said.
"Every dollar saved by the Government is being reinvested straight back into community pharmacies - we want our valued local pharmacists to play an even larger role in the healthcare of local people. These details will be unveiled as part of the Budget."
"There will be a phased rollout of the Cheaper Medicines policy in three tranches over 18 months."
As for supply worries, Mrs Phillips pointed to new rules set to take effect this July.
She said the promised National Reconstruction Fund would also bankroll medicine production in Australia, one it starts up.
"Resilient supply chains are a priority of the Australian Government," Mrs Phillips said.
"That's why from July 1, minimum stockholding rules will come into effect which means drugmakers will need to keep a six-month supply of certain medicines on shore, to shield Australia against supply shocks.
"The Albanese Government also recently legislated to create the National Reconstruction Fund which will ensure more medicines and medical supplies will be made in Australia."
