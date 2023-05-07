South Coast Register
Nowra pharmacist raises concerns over planned 60-day dispensing: medicine shortages, patient welfare, income

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:31pm, first published May 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Pharmacist Jo Rhodes owns and runs Blooms the Chemist in Nowra's Junction St. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
A major pharmaceutical shakeup is being touted as a win for patients, but Nowra pharmacist Jo Rhodes worries it could spell disaster for the dispensary.

