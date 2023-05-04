Sydney Symphony Orchestra visits the Shoalhaven Advertising Feature

Picture by Tim Skinner

The intensity of performing in an orchestra is an endurance test like no other, which makes witnessing it a spectacular experience.

Thanks to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's 85-year commitment to taking music outside Sydney, the South Coast will come alive with the sounds of the symphony when they perform at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, May 31.



This concert will feature three memorable favourites: Beethoven's First Symphony, Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite and the Oboe Concerto by Richard Strauss - featuring the Orchestra's celebrated Principal Oboe Diana Doherty as soloist - showcasing the full power and emotional range of the Orchestra.

With Beethoven's first symphony he launched music into a bold new era. More than 200 years later it still packs a punch, and in the hands of the Sydney Symphony you will feel its full impact.

Edvard Grieg is best known for his epic 'In the Hall of the Mountain King', and although his Holberg Suite is on a smaller scale, every moment is bursting with life.

Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto was one of the last major works he composed, and it is full of nostalgia and affection. Despite the romantic tone it demands great virtuosity and presents a serious challenge to the soloist.

Diana has been nominated for an ARIA Award twice and has performed this concerto countless times, describing it as "a real endurance test". Though, more than 40 years after she first encountered it, she feels like she can finally perform it without having to think of the technical aspects all the time.

"It has taken me a long time to really feel that it's all internalised. But now I can perform it so that I am simply communicating the music and the meaning - not having to think, 'Here I slow down, and here I play soft, and here...'," Diana said.

Life experience, too, has given her a different perspective on the work.

"In a really good work there's always more you can discover," she said. "There is always something more that you can bring to it just from having different life experiences. You then can see something in a slightly different way."

And of course, there is the extraordinary experience of performing as a soloist with a full symphony orchestra at your back, and the unique alchemy that occurs in every new performance. That's what keeps Diana's enthusiasm for performing alive, and what makes each performance unique.

"You can have a plan about performing a piece, but no two concerts are ever going to be the same," she says. "Each performance of it is a kind of a magic that happens in the moment with that constellation of players and the audience."