South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pip Clarke continues her heartwarming efforts to help those doing it tough

GE
By Glenn Ellard
May 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pip Clarke with some of the donations she organised for the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Pip Clarke with some of the donations she organised for the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Pip Clark might have only a diminutive stature, but she has a heart as big as anyone.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.