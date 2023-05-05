Pip Clark might have only a diminutive stature, but she has a heart as big as anyone.
And lately that heart has turned to people on the South Coast who are homeless.
The eight-year-old from Kangaroo Valley has showed her determination to make a change by raising $3000 for the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub - donating $2000 of groceries and another $1000 in vouchers.
It is not the first time Pip has raised money to help the homeless, starting last year after the death of a grandfather who had been through a few struggles in life.
That hit home how difficult life was for people without a home, often forced to battle the elements during the depths of winter.
And Pip started asking family and friends for donations to help those without a roof over their heads.
She raised money with the help of parents Meagan and Brett, who both grew up in the Shoalhaven and had strong networks of friends.
After donating to the Homeless Hub last year, Pip worried about children last Christmas, and was provided with a list of ages of children most likely to miss out because of family hardship.
Again she raised the money to buy presents for all the children, with parents and siblings helping to get something ideal for each age.
"And they were just beautiful presents," said Shoalhaven Homeless Hub team leader Julie Bugden.
"They weren't cheap things given as a token, they were the type of high quality gifts that children really treasure."
Pip's Winter Appeal was launched again this year, with family and friends being especially generous and smashing last year's tally.
As she carried in dozens of bags filled with long life milk, noodles, pasta, canned food, biscuits, tinned soup, fruit juice and more, Mrs Clarke said it had been a real family effort.
READ MORE:
"Pip's one of four children, and we know everybody needs to act like a family and support each other with everything in life - supporting everyone, not just our own family," she said.
And Mrs Clarke said she expected the fundraising to continue into the future.
"We set a goal each year to raise more money than we did the year before," she said.
Pip agreed she would be raising money to help the homeless for as long as she could.
Ms Bugden said she was "blown away" by the donation, that would help people for months.
She said 20 to 25 people visited the hub each day, many of them needing food assistance, with the problems getting worse as more people were being evicted as they were unable to meet rising rent costs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.