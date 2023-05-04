Containers keep rescue boats afloat in Shoalhaven

The community has thrown its support - and empty cans - behind Marine Rescue Shoalhaven.
The Culburra-based volunteer squad runs two rescue vessels and responds to more than 70 distress calls each year to save lives at sea.
Officials said the operating costs add up quickly as the boats use about $50 worth of fuel every 40 minutes to operate, and each rescue takes an average of three hours.
To help cover these costs, the squad has begun fundraising with Return and Earn. As a charity partner, they are featured on local Return and Earn machines, allowing people to directly donate their 10c refunds.
"We are supported by our local community, and Return and Earn is a big part of the community here," deputy unit commander Lynne Hocking said.
Through the container deposits they raise around $700 per month. "It's a lot for us," Lynne said, who also sometimes donates her own container refunds to the club.
The Return and Earn program alone covers running costs for more than three rescues each month.
Lynne said that as well as covering fuel costs, they plan to use some of the funds raised for new headsets that will cost $500 apiece.
"We were on a rescue with a crew of three in the dark recently. It was dark, stormy weather, and we realised we needed headsets to communicate," she said.
"A 15-metre catamaran broke down off Gerringong early evening. We had to tow it back in the dark in awful weather."
Lynne added that container deposits have become a way for people who hadn't previously donated to the club to get involved.
"People who wouldn't normally give to us found out about it through our social media and reached out," Lynne said.
"We have a deposit point behind our club, and it's an awesome opportunity for locals to contribute in a different way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.