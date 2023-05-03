Celebrate small business with Nowra Local Food Hero

Small businesses are the heart and soul of the community, and Elizabeth Akinsanya is on a mission to uplift them.
The founder of Food Markies - the online platform for Shoalhaven residents to shop local - has launched a new initiative, the Nowra Local Food Hero.
It's a chance for shoppers to shout out their favourite small businesses, by nominating them for the Nowra Local Food Hero award.
"The businesses on our platform have been really doing it tough, health wise and business wise, and they're putting in a lot of effort," Mrs Akinsanya said.
"They go to the markets, they open pop up shops; I see a lot of small businesses who are putting in so much, but sometimes, no one really recognises them.
"We felt there are people who know small businesses who are doing great in the community and offering services with excellence.
"So if we have something for them, it would be an encouragement for the small businesses.
"People in the community know the best of the best, so they can nominate."
Just like Food Markies, the Food Hero initiative is about supporting your neighbours.
Mrs Akinsanya started the online shop after arriving in Australia four years ago; her family emigrated from Africa and settled in the Shoalhaven.
Back home, she said food is what ties the community together - neighbours shop together, buying from fellow locals and supporting everyone in the community.
Upon seeing that small businesses in the Shoalhaven were doing it tough, Elizabeth used her IT skills to build an online marketplace and bring them all together in the same way.
"When I started going around, I kept seeing things like 'shop local' and 'support local business', she said.
"But then I would hear that a business is shutting down, and I felt that this is not meant to be.
"So I made efforts to discover local businesses and shop with them."
Of course, to shop the entire grocery list with small local businesses can mean lots of trips around town.
The solution? To go online, and so Food Markies was born.
The platform has grown to nine local businesses, with more set to come on board soon.
Nowra Local Food Hero is open to all small food businesses in the area: growers or producers, restaurants, cafes, or even food trucks.
Shoppers can nominate their own Food Hero on the Food Markies website.
Following the public vote, the top five nominated businesses will be in the running for the Nowra Local Food Hero title.
Anyone who nominates a Local Food Hero will also go into the draw to win a Food Markies hamper.
Mrs Akinsanya hopes to further build the community of local growers, producers and suppliers with Food Markies.
"I look forward to seeing businesses working together, to support and save their local communities," she said.
"We can look beyond competition and think about collaboration. Based on an African adage: when a lion walks alone, he could be attacked and killed, when you walk as a pride, you can achieve a lot in the community."
