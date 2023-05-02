South Coast Register
Day 1: Thomas Andersen wins South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular junior judging competition

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:27am, first published 7:51am
South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular junior judging runner-up Tsering Choedon, Nowra High School, over-judge Stuart Glover, Moss Vale, and champion junior judge Thomas Andersen, St Gregory's College. Picture by Hayley Warden
Thomas Andersen has taken out the junior judging competition at the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular.

