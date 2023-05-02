These tough Shoalhaven mums are taking on one of the world's hardest triathlons.
Tracey Emerton and Jackie Lyons will compete in the Ironman Australia Long Distance Triathlon, this weekend in Port Macquarie.
The course has a 3.8km open water swim, followed by a 180km cycle, and finishes with a 42km marathon run.
Early risers may have spotted the pair training around the region, pounding the pavement and swimming laps in the community pools.
In any given week, they have been swimming 10km, riding 400km and running 60km (or more) - under the watchful eye of local coach Matt Lewis.
Lyons said she feels well prepared for her second run at the Ironman, thanks to the intensive training schedule.
Though she confirmed that a tiny bout of pre-event nerves was always part of competing.
"This week leading up to it is definitely very nerve wracking," she said.
"But once you start, and once you finish, there's no greater feeling than running down the finishing line - no matter what your time is."
Both Emerton and Lyons have pulled off an enormous feat to qualify for the Ironman.
On top of competition, they've been flat out with career commitments, and raising families - the mums have five energetic kids between them.
For Emerton, training for the Ironman has been a chance to return to the sport she loves, after a few years away from triathlon to have her kids.
Having started training last year, Emerton said she's feeling some trepidation, but has embraced the challenge.
"I decided I wanted to do it in the middle of last year, and at the time I didn't even have a bike," she said.
"So I got my bike in about October, so I'm coming off a fairly low base.
"It's been a baptism of fire to get up to speed, get fit, jump back on the bike and get used to doing it again."
While Lyons is contending with a minor injury, she said she was determined to push through, having made it this far.
"I think the swim and the bike will be fine, but the run is going to be hard going," she said.
"I've done everything that I possibly can to get to the start line - all I can say is that it [the run] is going to hurt anyway, so let's give it a crack and see what happens."
Tracey and Jackie have leant on each other in training, and they've also had plenty of motivation from their Jervis Bay Triathlon Club.
The whole team is behind the pair going into Ironman, and Lyons said she felt fortunate to have so many people on side.
"I have a great training group of friends within the club," she said.
"Rob Duffy - he's a local and has done 20-plus Ironman competitions - has a wealth of knowledge, which has been really important this past year.
"And then Tracey came back from having kids; it's been awesome to spend six hours out on the bike, she is so motivational.
"My kids are grown up, and she's trying to train and incorporate a busy life and two small children.
"I always figure if she can get out and get training, then so can I."
The Ironman Australia Long-Distance Triathlon is on Sunday (May 7).
More than 1,200 competitors have signed up for the ultimate test of endurance.
