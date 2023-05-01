South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

No threat to Big Spotty, despite protests and council vote

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 2 2023 - 12:19pm, first published May 1 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tree known as Big Spotty stands head and shoulders above others in the North Brooman State Forest, but despite concerns raised by protesters, the Forestry Corporation says there is no logging threat to its survival. Picture supplied.
The tree known as Big Spotty stands head and shoulders above others in the North Brooman State Forest, but despite concerns raised by protesters, the Forestry Corporation says there is no logging threat to its survival. Picture supplied.

The Forestry Corporation says there is no need for environmental activists, Shoalhaven Council or the community to worry about the fate of Australia's largest spotted gum, known as Big Spotty.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.