Hundreds of students from schools all over southern NSW are descending on the Nowra Showground this week for the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular.
Students in years 7 to 12 from 17 schools are taking part in the event, with the key components taking place on May 2 and 3.
David King from South Coast Beef said about 70 head of cattle would be on the ground - most of them in the showring, while others would be in pens being judged in the same way cattle were at sale yards.
He said the event was aimed at educating students, and opening their minds to the range of career opportunities available to them through agriculture.
"We're getting them young, and getting them enthused," Mr King said.
"It's all aimed and showing them agriculture is not just about ending up working on a farm."
The school spectacular's first day is focused on workshops, according to Mr King, looking at things including tying cattle up on halters, clipping and grooming, and leading them around the ring.
Judges from the Royal Easter Show will be on hand assessing cattle, and teaching students about how the judge animals.
The participating schools were sent steers in February, and were asked to keep detailed reports on things including weight, food and temperament.
"From an educational perspective we give everyone the full experience from genetics and feed and managing the animal and the animal's temperament, and basically bulking the animal up, then it goes to the saleyards and ends up in the cool room where the rubber really hits the road," Mr King said.
After the animals were judged in the ring they were assessed on the hook, he said, with schools presented with feedback and photographs to explain how each aspect was judged.
"They're judged to the Coles and Woolworths grade of meat certification," Mr King said.
"There's a very specific judging protocol."
He said the detailed explanations were being provided to students and schools "so they understand everything from the start, through genetics and feeding, grooming, animal management etc, through to the end result."
Schools as far away as Yass, Braidwood, Narooma, southern Sydney, the Southern Highlands and the Illawarra are taking part in the event.
Mr King said mentors were being provided to some schools to offer advice on animal husbandry and safe handling.
The School Steer Spectacular will also provide the first use of new facilities built by South Coast Beef, with the help of a government grant.
Mr King said the organisation had refurbished the cattle precinct with new seating and grandstands, a new judging box, new cattle ring, new sheds, upgraded rails, new sheds and new cattle crush and loading area.
Mr King said it had also built a large animal shelter, which would be used to house large animals during emergencies.
The upgrade also included refurbishing the cafeteria, kitchen, and amenities building for use by community, with new seats, solar power and concrete pathways.
Mr King said the facilities would be available for everyone to use.
"We've delivered some amazing things for the local community," he said.
