South Coast Register
Event teaches students about career opportunities in agriculture

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:38pm
David King from South Coast Beef amid some of the new and upgraded facilities the organisation has provided at the Nowra Showground. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Hundreds of students from schools all over southern NSW are descending on the Nowra Showground this week for the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular.

