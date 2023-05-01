Nowra's track and field athletes are still celebrating, after finishing their season on a high note.
Last month Nowra Athletics Club sent 12 young athletes to the Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane.
Each capped off the sporting year with stellar achievements - beating personal records and claiming several medals at the April meet.
Will Dyball
Dyball contested the U20 800m where he ran a strong race to place 8th in his heat in 1.55.89.
Among a huge field of athletes with impressive resumes, he was solid to finish 28th overall.
Akala Miller
Miller ran a massive nationals program, contesting the U20 para 100m, 200m, 400m and long jump.
She ran 15.09 seconds in her 100m heat, putting her through to the final, and notching a new personal best along the way (in last year's competition, Miller ran 15.80 in the same event).
The new PB is a testament her hard work and improvement over the season.
In the final Miller ran well and placed 7th in 15.19 seconds; while in the 200m she finished 6th with 32.33 (another personal best, from last year's time of 35.37).
She also finished 4th in the 400m in 1.45.38, and 4th in long jump with a jump of 3.16m.
Max Marshall
Marshall came away from nationals with two silver medals and a team gold.
In the U16 100m heat, Max sprinted his way to 2nd and a new personal best of 11.07 to qualify for the final.
He backed it up with a final sprint of 11.15 to claim silver in an incredibly close race.
Kelechi Ekwomadu (South Australia) edged Marshall out by a fraction of a second, finishing in 11.11 seconds; third place-getter Oliver Farcer was hot on his heels, finishing in 11.21.
In the 200m, Marshall won his heat in 22.42 seconds before claiming another silver and in the final.
He put up a hard fight to the end in the 200m final, and Marshall was just pipped at the post by Seth Kennedy (Queensland) - with only 0.02 seconds in it.
Max still clocked a new personal best of 22.40.
Capping off his stellar run at nationals, Marshall joined Oliver Facer, Wol Albino and Xavier Perry in the 4 x 100m relay.
The young men's combined efforts won them gold in the relay, finishing in 42.21 seconds - a mere 0.44 seconds off record time.
Amelia May
May won her U18 800m heat in 2.12.07, and went on to achieve 5th place and a new PB of 2.09.45 in the final.
It was an immense effort for her to place in the final, considering she had run four previous 800m races.
Though it was the 1500m where the young runner's talent shone brightly.
May demonstrated great skill in navigating a slow starting technical race, to storm home and claim silver.
She clocked 4.33.65, behind Danielle Graham (Western Australia) and Daisy Sudholz (Victoria).
Cameron Baxter
The trip to Brisbane was Baxter's national debut, where he contested the U15 steeplechase.
Ultimately he placed 11th in the elite field, and set a new personal best of 6.47.90.
The team has commended his determination and commitment to training.
Nic McGill
McGill competed in the U16 steeplechase, and finished 6th in a field of 19.
It was a hard-fought race for the young athletes, yet Nic still managed to set a new personal best of 6.20.59 (four seconds faster than his previous record).
Emily McLaren
McLaren also competed in the U16 steeplechase.
The young runner was determined to compete despite recovering from a bout of COVID-19, which had hit her a week prior.
Known for her determination, Emily pushed on to finish 9th overall, with a time of 8.48.13.
Hamish McLaren
Evidently perseverance runs in the family. Hamish McLaren, who had also battled illness just before nationals, still ran the U17 steeplechase.
He pushed on to the end, finishing 16th in 6.44.36.
Harrison Baxter
In the U18 steeplechase, Baxter shaved five seconds off his personal best, completing the run in 6.16.06.
That result put him in 5th place for the event; he was also the first of NSW's athletes to cross the line.
Lana Crawford
Another Nowra athlete on national debut, Crawford ran the U13 1500m.
She placed 8th with a time of 5.19.64.
The team has commended her for demonstrating poise beyond her years.
Asher Chapman
This was Chapman's first season of hurdling, and what a stellar run it has been.
He contested the U15 200m hurdles, and set a new personal best of 29.17 in his heat.
In the final, Chapman finished 8th with a time of 29.67.
Alisha Mustapic
Another new hurdler, Mustapic has made impressive strides in a short season.
She started the national competition ranked 19th out of 20 in her class, but leapt her way up the ladder in a matter of days.
Mustapic set a new personal best of 67.70 in her U17 400m hurdles heat; she went on to run 8th in the final, with a time of 70.02.
