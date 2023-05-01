South Coast Register
Nowra athletes shine at Australian Track and Field Championships

Updated May 1 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
Nowra Athletics Club has celebrated a strong finish to the season: 12 club members competed at the National Track and Field Championship last month. Pictures by Nowra Athletics Club.
Nowra's track and field athletes are still celebrating, after finishing their season on a high note.

