The Australian Conservation Foundation has reported that our state and federal governments are subsidising human-caused climate change industries, coal, gas and oil, to the extent of over $22,000 a minute. I find it impossible to understand why our governments are intent on subsidising, out of our public money, fossil fuel industries that will inevitably lead to more greenhouse gases being pumped into the already carbon dioxide-clogged earth's atmosphere and also worsening rapidly increasing human induced climate change.