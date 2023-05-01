I heard recently on 2ST the Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, taking a swipe at the Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, regarding taking the accolades for a project in the Shoalhaven.
Throughout the last federal election campaign Morrison's pick for Gilmore (Andrew Constance) often spoke on his achievements regarding the road infrastructure within the electorate. The same infrastructure the Member for Kiama often claims is all his achievement. Not a word said about AC's claims.
I realise that both AC and GW are products of the Liberal Party but, if you are quick to criticise the South Coast member, then where was your criticism against Constance?
You can't swing both ways.
I am writing to you to gain expressions of interest from members in the community to become a cricket umpire with the Shoalhaven District Cricket Umpires Association (SDCUA).
At the moment we have approximately 12 members on our books with about half of them being full time umpires.
The SDCUA covers matches as far north as Berry and as far south as Batemans Bay, with provision to officiate in junior and senior representative matches as well.
Prospective umpires will receive full training and support throughout the season and will also receive monetary reimbursement for any matches they officiate.
We will be seeking people as young as 16 years old onwards. This would cater for any young school students who would like to earn extra cash to help pay for their studies; to anyone who is looking to supplement any income they are earning.
Our season usually starts on the second weekend of October and runs through to late March - early April. If anybody is interested in becoming a member of the SDCUA, they may contact me on 0417 742 449 or by email on ump.secretary@shoalhavendca.com.au
The Australian Conservation Foundation has reported that our state and federal governments are subsidising human-caused climate change industries, coal, gas and oil, to the extent of over $22,000 a minute. I find it impossible to understand why our governments are intent on subsidising, out of our public money, fossil fuel industries that will inevitably lead to more greenhouse gases being pumped into the already carbon dioxide-clogged earth's atmosphere and also worsening rapidly increasing human induced climate change.
Multiple Myeloma is such a rare disease that it is overlooked by physicians. I believe they should be more awareness of MM symptoms and, therefore, early detection of the disease may occur. Further awareness leaflets should be in every GP waiting room and should be on every physician's book shelf.
And on the first page of respectable media with medical updates. At this stage there is no cure, only management. And pain is indescribable. Physio is okay to a point but if pain continues I urge anyone with pain in the back to have CT scans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.